William Thomas Zickos At the age of 90, Bill Zickos of Overland Park, KS., departed this earthly plane of existence for a more universal rendezvous on January 31, 2020. He wanted no mourning and no funeral but, instead, sincerely wanted others to have a higher level of consciousness. In recent years Bill grew increasingly concerned about current levels of intolerance and bigotry along with what we have done to our planet. Born in Fulton, Missouri on February 10, 1929, Bill abandoned his initial plan to become a doctor and, instead, quit university to pursue his dream of being a jazz drummer. He toured with the big bands of Stan Kenton (also studying composition with Pete Rugolo), Ray Anthony, Tommy Dorsey and Vern Byers. Settling eventually in the Shawnee Mission area he was for many years a highly beloved drum teacher and father figure to many, drum shop owner and music publisher. In the mid to late 1960s he composed music performed by the combined Shawnee Mission high school bands and percussion ensembles at the Kansas City Chiefs halftime shows. Later he founded Zickos Drum Company which made clear drums (which he had invented) and were used by many of the world's leading rock bands. And throughout it all he would play at night clubs with some of the city's great musicians. Bill loved the ability of music to bring people together. His accomplishments in the field of music are too numerous to mention here. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara and his stepdaughter Vicki Begley. In addition to an extended family, he is survived by his sister Mary Cole (Ron) of Lihue, Hawaii and his stepson John Brazelton (Donna) of Collingwood, Ontario and Cape Coral, Florida. Our thanks go out to all those at Healthcare Resort of Leawood, Caroline Dawson at AgeWise and others, especially Allen (Sparky) Collier who helped make him smile in his final days. A celebration of both Bill's and Barbara's life is being arranged and will be held sometime in April. Anyone interested in attending and sharing happy thoughts should send an email to: [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020