|
|
William Travis Morgan (27 April 1928 30 December 2019 William Travis Morgan, former CEO of mutual fund pioneer Waddell & Reed, and beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, left this life on December 30, 2019, passing away peacefully in the arms of his loving family, after 91 full years of life. Born into modest means during the Great Depression in rural West Texas, W. T. (Bill) Morgan attended Hardin Simmons University and became a Naval Aviator decorated for valor during the Korean War. Stationed aboard the USS Philippine Sea and USS Kearsarge, he flew the storied AD Skyraider in attack squadron VA-115 on many dangerous missions (one of his planes has survived in the collection of Apollo 8 astronaut William A. Anders). Returning to civilian life, Morgan joined Waddell & Reed as a sales rep, rapidly rising through the ranks to become President, CEO and Chairman of the Board (the first in the company's history to do so). He managed W&R's explosive growth until his retirement in 1993, having worked for the same company for 38 years, leaving a lasting legacy of success. He showed the same loyalty and undying commitment in his private life. While stationed at North Island Naval Station, he was introduced to Coronado native Melody La Mon Hyde. It was love at first sight. They married in 1952 and remained joyously united for 67 years. Bill Morgan was revered for his generosity, humility, leadership, unflappable manner, honor, wit and contagious laugh, which had the ability to defuse nearly any situation. He was loved and respected in equal measure. In the words of many: "He was the finest man I ever knew." Bill is survived by his wife Melody; four children Bill Jr., Mark, Paul, Cee-Cee and theirspouses; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother Harlan and sister Mary Beth; and by an extended network of close family members. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Church of Coronado or to the . To share remembrances of Bill and his remarkable life, go to: legacy.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020