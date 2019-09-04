|
William (Tom) Tucker William Tucker, 95, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on September 2, 2019 surrounded by his grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 9-10 A.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will begin at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tom was born the son of Clarence and Emma Mae Tucker on August 22, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri then shortly after his family moved to a farm in Eldon, Missouri. In 1942, Tom moved to Kansas City. In 1989 he retired from Witco Petroleum Company based in Olathe, KS. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 498 for 42 years. Tom was also a member of the Church of Christ in Olathe, KS. Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Tucker; brothers, Henry, Gene, Dan and Paul Tucker; and great grandson, Brandan Anderson. He is survived by his daughters, Mary E. Huffman and Barbara France; brothers, Herschel, Dale and Bob Tucker; sisters, Mary Hendley and Helen Koberoski; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Please visit Tom's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019