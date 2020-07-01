William VanBebber

William Van Bebber William Raymond Van Bebber, age 75 of Raymore, Missouri passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of over forty-one year, Carol (Oblak) Van Bebber and sister, Theresa Parks. At this time there are no services scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64145. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.