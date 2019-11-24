|
William "Bill" Welch William "Bill" Welch, Lenexa, KS., passed from this life on November 20, 2019 after a short but fierce fight with brain cancer. Survivors, wife Joyce, sons Mike (Shannon), Brian (Lauren) and six grandchildren. Services 1:30 Monday, November 25, 2019, Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Visitation one hour prior. Interment, Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the in his memory. Online [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019