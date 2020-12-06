William "Bill" Wilfred Zacher
November 18, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - William "Bill" Wilfred Zacher, 76, of Olathe, KS passed Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; Sisters Freda, Mary, and Bertha; Brothers Joe, Martin, Bernard and George and Great Grandson Logan.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Veronica "Roni" Zacher his daughters Michelle(Paul), Johna(David), and Ronna; Sons Joe and Randy; 11 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; Brother Bobby and Sisters Jenny and Margaret.
