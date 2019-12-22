|
William"Dudley"Williams William"Dudley" Williams passedaway Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. He was born July 31st, 1925, in Wichita, Kansas, at the family home. He was thethird son of Vera Good Williams and James Donald Williams. He attended Wichita Public Schools, graduated from Wichita East High School and enlisted in the Navy. He briefly attended WichitaCollege (Wichita University/Wichita State University) where he played guard for its basketball team, before being called up for flight training - and continued his education while serving his country. After leaving the service, he married Mary Virginia Mueller, in 1946. They had known each other since childhood, having met at College Hill Methodist Church. He and Mary lived in Manhattan,Kansas, where he completed hisstructural engineering degree at Kansas State. They then moved back to Wichita, where he worked as an engineer and started his own business. Dudley was preceded in death by his son, Kirk, and brothers, Donald and Paul. He is survived by his wife of seventy-three years; daughters Marilyn Lindsey (David) and Carol Meyer (Gene);daughter-in-law, Karen; sixgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Dudley was a talented woodworker and was pleased he and Mary had traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents. He loved the WSU Shockers and held season basketball tickets for seventy years. He wasalso an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time in Colorado, watching sports, and being with his family. He will be missed. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th, at Aberdeen Village Chapel, 17500 W. 119th St., Olathe, Kansas, 66061. It will be followed by a celebration of Dudley's lifeduring a memorialservice, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia andLymphoma Society, 6811 Shawnee Mission Pkwy; Shawnee Mission, KS, 66061. To leave memories or messages, you may visit thewebsite of the Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri: www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019