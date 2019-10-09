|
William Wood LaRue William Wood LaRue, known as Bill, 84, Leawood, KS, died October 3, 2019. He was born July 27th, 1935, in Denver Colorado, the son of Robert and Leona LaRue. He grew up in Columbus, Kansas. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1957 and Harvard Law School in 1963. He married Elaine Burns on Aug 17, 1959. He served in the Navy as gunnery officer for the USS Murray from 1957 to 1960. He was an attorney for 35 years until his retirement in 1998. He was a long-time member of St Andrew's Episcopal Church where he served as Chancellor. His family and friends appreciated his dry sense of humor, and generous spirit. He is survived by his son Woody, daughter Melinda, and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, son Bob, brother Henry, sister Virginia, and his twin brother Bob. Memorial services Saturday, Oct 19th @ 3:00pm, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 9, 2019