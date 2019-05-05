William "Bill" Bandy Jr. William "Bill" Tracy Bandy, Jr., 97, of Grandview, Missouri passed away on May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born on February 13, 1922 in Taylorville, Illinois to William T. Bandy, Sr. and Nettie A. (Wolfe) Bandy. He served in the US Army and US Air Force. Bill married Joan Simerly on October 11, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. He spent his career working for KC Terminal Railroad as a mail handler. Bill belonged to Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #446, was a beekeeper and had various other crafts, including wind chime making. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Elizabeth Hagan and Marcella Moomey; his brothers: Maurice Bandy, George Bandy, Russell Bandy, and Harold Bandy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Bandy; his daughter, Deborah (Donald) Johnson; his grandchildren: Samantha Johnson and Allen Johnson; his great-grandchildren: Braylin and Sawyer Johnson; his sister, Grace Hadden; and his brothers: Darrell Bandy, Eugene Bandy, Robert Bandy, and Ronald Bandy. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 6:30 8:00 pm at Longview Funeral Home, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO.A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6th at 11:00 am at Grandview United Methodist Church, 12613 Grandview Rd, Grandview, MO 64030 with a visitation beginning one hour prior at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Savannah Cemetery in Savannah, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Grandview United Methodist Church.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019