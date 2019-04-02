Rev. Willie A. Williams Willie A. Williams, husband, father, grandfather, minister, Christian radio and TV broadcaster, church and homebuilder, went home to be with Jesus on March 29, 2019, with family at his side. He was 89 years young. Willie was born July 18, 1929, in Fulton, Mississippi, the son of Edgar James and Myrtle (Prestiage) Williams. Along with his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Aubrey (Moore) Williams; eight siblings; and his daughter, Lydia Kay Hacker. Willie and Aubrey moved to Raytown in 1953, where he built many houses in the area until 1979 when he purchased KEXS Radio, broadcasting Southern Gospel Music. He also produced a Southern Gospel show on TV 50, bringing live gospel groups to Kansas City for concerts. Willie became fondly known as Gospel Music Man of Kansas City. Willie leaves his sons, Dennis Williams (Janice) and Steve Williams (Robin); five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; sister, Etoyle Orsinger; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. He also leaves countless friends, including senior citizens who he ministered to for 52 years. Visitation will be held from 5:30-8 pm Tuesday, April 2, and a service celebrating Willie's life will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 3, all at the Abundant Life Church Administration Building, 414 SW Persels, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials for upkeep maintenance at Memorial Park Cemetery (friends of Willie and family), 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64138. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.

