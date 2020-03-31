Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie H. Blackburn Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie H. Blackburn Jr. Willie H. Blackburn Jr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Blackburn; loving children, Roberta, Bernie, Gregory, Vicky, Linda, Derek, Michael, and Erika; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his children Terry, Leonard, and Felicia. Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery. A Celebration of "A Life Well Lived" will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -