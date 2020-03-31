|
Willie H. Blackburn Jr. Willie H. Blackburn Jr. peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Blackburn; loving children, Roberta, Bernie, Gregory, Vicky, Linda, Derek, Michael, and Erika; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his children Terry, Leonard, and Felicia. Interment at Leavenworth National Cemetery. A Celebration of "A Life Well Lived" will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020