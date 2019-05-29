Willis Wayne Healzer Willis "Bill" Wayne Healzer passed away on May 26, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1928 in LaCrosse, KS. Willis was the youngest child of five children, born to Willis Elmo and Clara Mae (Huenergardt) Healzer. His siblings were Betty, Althea, Maureen and Gerald. The family relocated to a farm near Arlington, KS and in 1946, Willis graduated from Enterprise Academy. In 1948, Willis and Ruby Walters were married. In 1950, Bill and Ruby moved to a farm near Arlington. By 1958, they had three sons, Richard, Michael and Timothy. In 1962, the family moved to Lawrence, KS followed by a move in 1966 to Overland Park. Willis and Ruby divorced in 1968. In 1976, Willis and Betty Kidd were married. To that union, Willis gained another son, Doug and two daughters, Debbie and Sharon. Willis and Betty were married for 32 years until her passing in 2007. In addition to farming, Willis attended various trade schools. In 1961, Willis started work for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), beginning a 28 year career. He primarily worked in the Central Region Airway Facilities branch. His work involved construction and maintenance of navigational aid facilities. Willis retired as a Supervisor Engineering Technician. Willis was a life-long Seventh-Day Adventist. He was a member and for many years served as a deacon of the Kansas City Central SDA Church. Willis was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; his siblings; his sons, Michael and Timothy; a daughter-in-law, Linda and a grandson, Jacob. Survivors include his children, Richard (Mary) Healzer, Sharon (Bob) Ballard, Doug Jones and Debbie Neal; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Willis' children would like to thank Sandra Prestil for her friendship, care and love for Willis during his latter years. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm Fri., May 31st at the McGilley&Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133, with visitation one hour prior. Graveside service will be held at 1pm on June 3rd at the Fairlawn Burial Park in Hutchinson, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Kansas City Central SDA Church, 14651 Peterson Rd., KCMO 64149 or to your own favorite charity. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary