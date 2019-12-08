|
Wilma A. Perrin Wilma Perrin, 80, of Independence, MO passed away December 5, 2019. She was born January 7, 1939 in Wichita, KS to Ralph and Lillian (Nichols) Steele. She worked for the Social Security Administration and retired in 1999. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy and Cheryl Perrin; three sisters, Mary, Anita and Laura; and her long time friend, John Cline. Wilma chose to be cremated with no service. Anyone desiring to honor Wilma may donate to the Kansas City Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Rd., KC, MO 64129. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019