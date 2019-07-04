Wilma C. Flansburg Wilma C. Flansburg, 95, of Independence, MO passed away on July 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital East in Lee's Summit, MO. Wilma was born in Louisiana, MO on August 12, 1923 to Dawson and Ethel (Esterbrook) Henry. She previously lived in Louisiana, MO, Kansas City, MO and Orlando, FL. She worked for H,D. Lee's, Nelly Don, Western Electric and AT&T. She was a member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers, Ladies of the Shrine, Ararat Oriental Band Auxiliary, Casbac Darlings and American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana, MO. Wilma loved to travel, fish and being with friends and relatives from here coast to coast. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vern Dean, her sister Kathryn (Jim) Whitfield, three brothers Dawson Henry, Jr., Bill Henry and Oscar "Babe" (Betty) Henry. Wilma is survived by her son Gary (Joyce) Flansburg of Pleasant Hill, MO, beloved friend Al Stewart, her sister-in-law Annie Henry of Brewster, NY, two granddaughters Mindy (Craig) Jones of Louisville, KY and Jennifer (Jimmy) Lyons of Kingsville, MO, three great-grandchildren Garrett, Gannon and Everlee Lyons, and other loving nieces, nephews, family & friends. A Visitation will take place from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, July 5 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. A funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 6 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Faith Mausoleum at Mount Moriah Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Wilma's name to Camp Del-Haven, 887 NW 1901st Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070; a Christian camp for children.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019