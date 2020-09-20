1/1
Wilma C. McCallister
Wilma C. McCallister Wilma C. McCallister, age 101, born in rural Abilene, Kansas to Horace and Nellie Cormack, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Colonial Village in Overland Park, Kansas. She is survived by her daughter and son-in- law, Lynn and Jeff Anderson, her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Mary McCallister. Her dedication to family, friends and her independent approach to life were her hallmarks. Further information and service details can be found at penwellgabelkc.com/obituaries.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
