Wilma Clydena Heckart Wilma C. Heckart passed away peacefully from her earthly life on July 8, 2019. Wilma was born on October 10, 1926 in Libertyville, Iowa to her parents William Clyde and Maude Elsie Miller. She was very proud to say she was a member of the Mayflower Society and "never missed a day of school in her life" while growing up on her family farm. She would frequently reminisce and loved to tell stories of her farming heritage. Wilma graduated from Business College in 1945, married in 1946 and then moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where she remained until 1972. Wilma next moved to Kansas City, Missouri where she retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and continued to reside until the summer of 2015. Throughout her life, Wilma remained a compassionate and charitable person who always made time to assist others in need and enjoyed traveling, family genealogy, photography, square dancing and attending all the cultural and sporting events in KC. Wilma moved to Holly Ridge, North Carolina in 2015 to be near her son and grandchildren. Until the day she passed, Wilma remained active and enjoyed residing in the Topsail Sound RV Park with weekly outings to attend Church services at The Church of Virginia Creek and play "Bingo" every Thursday at the Topsail Senior Center in Hampstead as well as trips to Topsail Island to eat lunch and look at the Ocean. Wilma is survived by her son, Kevin E. Heckart, Sr. and his wife, Jeanne; her four grandchildren: Dr. Amber (Roger) Gilmore, Jessica (Dylan) Hardison, Kristin Heckart and Kevin E. Heckart, Jr.; one great grandchild, Hailey Louise Hardison; and five nieces and nephews: Carole Ann Lee, Rita Hoskins, Linda Greenfield, Willie Caughlan and Ron Caughlan. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters: Mildred Greenfield, Hazel Michler, Mary Zeiler and Rosamond Miller. Wilma's interment will be at Fell Cemetery, Libertyville, Iowa at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019