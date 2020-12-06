Wilma Dammann Kindred
December 24, 1919 - November 30, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Our Beloved Wilma Dammann Kindred
Wilma Dammann Kindred, born in Topeka, KS, on December 24, 1919, to Selma Duensing Dammann and William H. Dammann has left this life on November 30,2020. She joins her husband of 68 years, Charles Adams Kindred who preceded her in death. Wilma's ollder brother Harold Dammann and younger brother Robert Dammann, also precede her in death.
Wilma spent most of her life in Western Missouri. She graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City. She attended the University of Missouri - Kansas City, but decided to move on to St. Luke's School of Nursing to obtain a degree in nursing. She used her RN skills in various ways retiring from nursing while working in the nursing home industry. She lived in Smithville, MO right after her marriage to Charles Adams Kindred on October 16, 1943. They returned to Kansas City in 1947, moving to the Kansas side after her husbands retirement in the early 1970's. They eventually moved to Claridge Court in Prairie Village, KS as it first welcomed new residents. She and her husband made their home there for the balance of their lives.
Wilma is survived by three daughters: Sandra Kindred Jester (husband Charles), Karen Kindred Culbertson (husband Donald - deceased), Betty Kindred McCalmon (husband Mark). Five grandchildren: Christopher Jester (wife Elisa), Paula Jester Vishion (husband Mike), Jason Jester, Andrea McCalmon Cartwright (husband Clay) and Clay McCalmon (wife Amy). Fifteen great grandchildren: Andrew Jester, Catie Jester, William Jester, Evan Vishion, Connor Vishion, Hannah Vision, Jacob Vishion, Lauren Jester, Braeden Jester, Jackson Cartwright, Jonah Cartwright, Lexie Cartwright, Colton McCalmon, Evelyn McCalmon, and Collins McCalmon.
Wilma has requested no funeral. Donations to The American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Salvation Army, in her honor would be appreciated.
A family gathering to honor her life will be held at an appropriate time to be determined.