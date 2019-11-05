Kansas City Star Obituaries
Wilma "Willie" Duethman

Wilma "Willie" Duethman Obituary
Wilma "Willie" Duethman 1926 - 2019 Wilma Opal (Ruby) Duethman, age 93, of Paola passed away November 2, 2019 in Spring Hill, KS. Willie is survived by four children Charles (Loretta Sue) of Stilwell, Mary Jo (Mike) Brosch of Leawood, Jan (Richard) Torrez of Topeka, and Jon (Loretta) Duethman of Wellsville; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren. Rosary: Dengel & Son Mortuary in Paola, Friday, November 8, 2019, 6:00pm, followed by visitation until 8:00pm. Funeral: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 9:00am, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa. A lunch at Holy Trinity, 501 E. Chippewa, Paola, KS will be served at 12 o'clock noon. Memorials: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola, sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019
