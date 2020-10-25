1/1
Wilma Harden
August 13, 1924 - October 23, 2020
Liberty, Missouri - Wilma Harden was born August 13, 1924 and passed on October 23, 2020 at the age of 96 with peace, grace and dignity. She now joins her predeceased husband, Chester Harden in eternal glory.
She is survived by son, Ron Harden and wife, Margie; son, Gary Harden and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Carrie (Kent) Blackford, Kimberly (Chris) Allen, David (Cristin) Harden of Ron; grandsons, James (Laura) Harden, Joseph (Erin) Harden of Gary; and eight great-grandchildren, Amber Allen, Kayla Allen, Katelyn Blackford, Jonathan Blackford, Taylor Harden, Madison Harden, Shelby Harden and Sailor Harden.
Throughout her life she enjoyed social activities with numerous friends including square dancing, boating, cooking and most all of what life offered. Her professional life included administrative work in the oil/gas industry until her retirement. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. She was meticulous in her appearance and dress with ever present "red" hair.
The many friends and family who knew her were all gifted and enriched by her ever-present smile, infectious laugh and sunny disposition. She leaves us all rich in fond memories.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
