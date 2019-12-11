|
Wilma Jaunita Buchanan Wilma Jaunita Buchanan, affectionately known as MomMom, of Lee's Summit, MO departed this life December 5, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on March 31, 1924 in Pleasant Hill, MO to Earnest and LouBelle Bunch. Juanita married her life-long partner, Edward Buchanan, in 1942. She retired from Lee's Summit R-7 School District. After retirement, Jaunita enjoyed traveling with her husband and spent many winters enjoying the sandy beaches of Ormond Beach, FL. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures came from feeding her loved ones. No one ever left "MomMom's" house hungry. There was never a shortage of laughter when spending time with her and our world will be just a bit dimmer without her in it. Jaunita is preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Edward Buchanan; brother, Stanley Bunch; and sister, Margie Handelman. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Moehle; brother, Everett Bunch; grandson, Mike (Kim) Moehle; granddaughter, Julie (Ken) Ruehling; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Kendall, and Karson. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, from 1-2:30pm at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, with graveside services immediately following at the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions to . Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019