Wilma L. Achauer Wilma Lee Achauer, 84, of Independence, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley; burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Buckner, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to City Union Mission in Kansas City, Missouri. Wilma was born on March 3, 1934 in Kansas City, MO. She is the daughter of Thomas and Maurine (Adams) Arvin and lived in the Jackson County area her entire life. Wilma was a retired caseworker for the State of Missouri and upon her retirement, joined her husband, Thomas (Tom) Achauer in the ownership and running of Neon Amusements. Wilma was married for 35 years to Tom, who proceeded her in death in February 2008. Together they traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, painting, gardening, music, and life. Wilma was blessed with a loving family of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She especially loved being Granny. Survivors include three children from her first marriage to William (Bill) Reser; Karen Reser (Andy), Max Reser (Penny), and Cliff Reser (Paula); and Sherri (Achauer) White (Gerald) from her marriage to Tom. Grandchildren include Gabriel Reser (Sandra), Joshua Reser (Christy), Sarah Culbreth (Chris), Sean Patrick Reser (deceased), Melissa Reser, Colton Reser, Mary Katherine White, and Jeff Gorra. Great Grandchildren include Austin Reser, Jesse Reser, Savannah Reser, Delilah Culbreth, Sean Culbreth, and Darwyn Vitt-Gorra; nephew, Darrell Cone (Tina); and cousin, Eleanor Ray. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

