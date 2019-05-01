Wilma Louise (Leist) Robinson Wilma Louise (Leist) Robinson, age 95, of Carrollton, Missouri passed away, on April 25, 2019 at Carroll House. Wilma was born in Waverly, MO December 19, 1923 to Arthur James Leist and Leona Bell (Chapman) Leist. She attended the public-school system in Waverly, graduating May 1941. Wilma worked several jobs in Waverly and Carrollton before working for the Carroll County Trust Company. She worked at the "bank" until she left in 1958, to marry the love of her life, Hugh Burton Robinson, July 16, 1958. Wilma was a devoted daughter and wife that loved her family dearly. One of Wilma's favorite memories was of long lazy weekends with Burton and family at their cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks. Many a day she would fish the lake. Wilma and Burton owned and operated Carroll County Abstract Office for many years. She loved traveling the United States with Burton while attending professional workshops and conventions. Playing golf at the Carrollton Country Club was a favorite pastime. Later in life, Wilma was a caregiver to her father, husband, and mother as the need arose. Wilma and Burton always attended the many Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and 4th-of-July Darby get-togethers. Many stories of the old days were shared at these gatherings. Wilma was a charter member of the Carrollton Country Club, a past board member of the Arts Council of Carroll County and a member of Carrollton Women's Club and the United Methodist Church. The past five years of Wilma's life, she was blessed with the most loving caregivers Pat, Donna, Kira, Freda, and Krickett and most recently, the great staff of Carroll House. Wilma is survived by one nephew, James Eugene Leist and his wife Andi; plus, numerous Chapman/Darby cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, Arthur "Eugene" Leist. Wilma will lie in state on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Bittiker Funeral Home., 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri. Wilma will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., at Bittiker Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery with Reverend Anselm Williams officiating. If you would like to follow in procession to the cemetery, please arrive by 10:30 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contributions be made to Carroll House Patient Activity Fund or the Austin-Williams Cemetery Association. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, PO Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633. Please share your memories of Wilma and condolences with her family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on the obituaries link.

