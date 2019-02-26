Kansas City Star Obituaries
Wilma May Weckerling Obituary
Wilma May Weckerling Wilma May Weckerling, age 101, a longtime Manhattan resident, died February 20, 2019, in Mission, KS. Graveside services will be held at 10:45 A.M. Saturday, March 2nd, at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:30 A.M. Saturday morning at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home prior to forming a procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research Fund at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
