Wilma Nickum Wilma Nickum, 96, of Kansas City, KS was born in Kansas City, KS to John M. and Anna M. Campbell. She married the late, Roy H. Nickum in 1942. Wilma assisted Roy in his photography studio as his retouch, restoration and photographic artist. She was also an accomplished landscape & portrait artist. She is survived by her son, Roy H. Nickum Jr. (Judy), grandchildren Alicia K. Byrd (Sam), Benjamin C. Nickum (Angelina), great grandchildren, Eli & Emily Byrd and many nieces & nephews. Wilma has been a long time member of Overland Park Christian Church, Kansas Professional Photographers, Professional Photographers of America, and the American Photographic Artists Guild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests going outside and enjoying God's beauty, contributions to Overland Park Christian Church or the Olathe Hospice House. Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11th, 1:00, Overland Park Christian Church. Reception to follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019