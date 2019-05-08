Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Nickum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Nickum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma Nickum Obituary
Wilma Nickum Wilma Nickum, 96, of Kansas City, KS was born in Kansas City, KS to John M. and Anna M. Campbell. She married the late, Roy H. Nickum in 1942. Wilma assisted Roy in his photography studio as his retouch, restoration and photographic artist. She was also an accomplished landscape & portrait artist. She is survived by her son, Roy H. Nickum Jr. (Judy), grandchildren Alicia K. Byrd (Sam), Benjamin C. Nickum (Angelina), great grandchildren, Eli & Emily Byrd and many nieces & nephews. Wilma has been a long time member of Overland Park Christian Church, Kansas Professional Photographers, Professional Photographers of America, and the American Photographic Artists Guild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests going outside and enjoying God's beauty, contributions to Overland Park Christian Church or the Olathe Hospice House. Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11th, 1:00, Overland Park Christian Church. Reception to follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.