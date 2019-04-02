|
Wilma R. Toepfer Wilma R. Toepfer, 95, Kansas City, KS, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Wilma was born May 12, 1923, in Hyattville, KS and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1953. She had been a student at Pittsburg State Teachers College and then became a Registered Nurse graduating from St. Mary's Hospital Nursing School. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in 2005, a daughter, Kim Sprowl in 2018 and 3 brothers, Dean, Lynn and Glen Crumpacker. She is survived by a son and his wife, David and Carol Toepfer, son-in-law, David Sprowl, grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and David Tallmadge, Corbin and Elora Sprowl and 2 great grandchildren, Sawyer and Noah Tallmadge. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019