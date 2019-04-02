Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Toepfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma R. Toepfer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma R. Toepfer Obituary
Wilma R. Toepfer Wilma R. Toepfer, 95, Kansas City, KS, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Wilma was born May 12, 1923, in Hyattville, KS and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1953. She had been a student at Pittsburg State Teachers College and then became a Registered Nurse graduating from St. Mary's Hospital Nursing School. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in 2005, a daughter, Kim Sprowl in 2018 and 3 brothers, Dean, Lynn and Glen Crumpacker. She is survived by a son and his wife, David and Carol Toepfer, son-in-law, David Sprowl, grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and David Tallmadge, Corbin and Elora Sprowl and 2 great grandchildren, Sawyer and Noah Tallmadge. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now