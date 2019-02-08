Wilma Ruth (Lawrence) Armstrong Wilma Ruth (Lawrence) Armstrong, 86 year old Grove resident, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Wilma was born on April 13, 1932 to Charlie and Emily (Quick) Lawrence. She was employed for the Unity School of Christianity in Lee Summit, MO for 43 years. She enjoyed traveling and working in her yard and garden. Wilma is survived by her daughters: Carla Jones and Bill Morgan of Broken Arrow and Sherri Johnson and husband Jerry of Lee Summit, one brother Bill Lawrence, one sister Paulette McMurtree, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with one on the way, and her best friends Anna Lou Williamson, Shirley Highland, Betsy Stone, and Peggy Bachman. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Hardy Lewis and Robert Armstrong, 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home of Grove. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Worley Luginbuel Facebook page.

