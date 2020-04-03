|
|
Wilmena Rose Thompson Wilmena Rose Thompson, 88, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born July 5, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Thomas and Lillian Vandegaer and worked as a photographer for the Defense Mapping Agency for 20 years. Wilmena was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard, and sister, Betty Jane Wessling. She is survived by her eight children and a sister. Due to the current restrictions there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2020