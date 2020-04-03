Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Wilmena Rose Thompson


1931 - 2020
Wilmena Rose Thompson Obituary
Wilmena Rose Thompson Wilmena Rose Thompson, 88, passed away March 29, 2020. She was born July 5, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Thomas and Lillian Vandegaer and worked as a photographer for the Defense Mapping Agency for 20 years. Wilmena was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard, and sister, Betty Jane Wessling. She is survived by her eight children and a sister. Due to the current restrictions there will be a Mass of Christian Burial held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2020
