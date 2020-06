Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilmer Ford, Jr. Wilmer Ford, Jr. (65) was born on September 2, 1955. Visitation 9-10am Saturday, June 13, 2020. Service 10am at Fellowship Right Baptist Church 4700 Pittman Rd. KCMO 64131. Arr: Elite Funeral Chapel.



