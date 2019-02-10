Wilmetta Hayhow A bright new light shines in heaven today. Wilmetta Hayhow passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She rejoins her husband, Jack W. Hayhow, Sr and her grandsons Seth Hayhow and Brian Hayhow, who preceded her in death. She leaves son Jack Hayhow, Jr. (Joyce); son Jim Hayhow (Pam); grandsons, Garrett Hayhow and Tanner Hayhow; great granddaughter, Brynne Hayhow; as well as extended family; Georgiane Hayhow, Sue Thomas and seven great grandchildren. Wilmetta left a trail of positivity everywhere she went. Her genuine concern and affection was obvious to all and touched the lives of everyone she met. Wilmetta's family would like to thank the remarkable community of staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living on 119th Street. This community enriched Wilmetta's life every day of the last nine years. The family would also like to thank everyone at Crossroads Hospice. The care and comfort they provided to Wilmetta and her family was extraordinary and we are deeply grateful. There will be a memorial service at Brookdale Senior Living 6101 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 on Monday, February 11th at 2 PM.

