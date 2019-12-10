|
|
Wilmouth Lou Shields Wilmouth Lou Shields, 79, of Independence, MO passed away December 7, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday December 12, 2019 at Royer's New Salam Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Wilmouth was born April 13, 1940, in Jobe, MO, the daughter of Earnest and Maymie (Storms) Johnson. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Independence, MO. Wilmouth is survived by: 3 sons, Jimmie Shields, Independence, MO, Mike Shields, Grain Valley, MO, John Shields and wife Chrystal, Blue Springs, MO; 1 daughter, Michele Foitle, Overland Park, KS; 6 grandchildren, Kelsey, Quinn, Mariah, Logan, Taylor and Morgan. Wilmouth was preceded in by her husband Jim, parents, brother Ronnie Johnson, 2 sisters Shirley Paxton and Linda Johnson. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 10, 2019