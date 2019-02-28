Wilson A. Spencer Wilson Spencer, 87, of Kansas City, MO departed this life peacefully at home with family on February 24, 2019. Al was born on May 23, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Al and Marie Spencer. He married Beverly (Gould) Spencer on February 2, 1951. During the Korean War, Al served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Westport High School in 1948. He then received a Bachelors, Masters, and Specialist in Education and Superintendency from the University of Central Missouri. His career began as an elementary teacher in the Kansas City School District followed by 10 years as principal. He then served 20 years in the North Kansas City School District as principal and Director of Elementary Education. During his education career, he was president of the Missouri Elementary Principal Association and president of the Seven State South Central Region of the National Principals. Al was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. In later years, he frequently visited Scout Camp in Osceola, MO. Since his retirement, he enjoyed wintering in Texas and traveling to all 50 states with Beverly. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren on trips and having his daughters and extended family close. Al leaves his wife of 68 years along with his daughters; Julie Scott (Tom) and Carolyn Davis (Russ). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Lauren, Christine, Whitney, Spencer, and Cassandra; as well as three great grandchildren arriving this spring. Other survivors include a son-inlaw, Duane Baresel; sister-in-law, Marilyn Spencer; and his beloved nieces and nephew. Al is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Baresel; siblings, Herb Spencer and Lou Ella Stevens; and niece, Marilyn Elizabeth Spencer. Funeral services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 4947 NE Chouteau Dr. at 12:30 pm on Saturday, March 2nd, with visitation at 11:00 am at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Honor Flight of Kansas City or to the Church of the Good Shepherd. Al cherished his Honor Flight Experience.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary