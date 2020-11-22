Wilson ("Dick") Farr

November 17, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Wilson LeRoy ("Dick") Farr, 94, of Harrisonville and Lee's Summit, Missouri, was born in Freeman, Missouri, on January 2, 1926, and died peacefully on November 17, 2020, after a short illness. He leaves his wife of 71 years – the love of his life - Mary Lou (Myers) Farr, three daughters, Lou Ann Johnson, Earlene Gordon and Linda Vaughn, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Dick served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korea, and spent his career with Amoco International Oil Company. He was a loving and beloved man.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at the Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N. Lake Street in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to VFW Post #3118 of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store