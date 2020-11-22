1/
Wilson ("Dick") Farr
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson ("Dick") Farr
November 17, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Wilson LeRoy ("Dick") Farr, 94, of Harrisonville and Lee's Summit, Missouri, was born in Freeman, Missouri, on January 2, 1926, and died peacefully on November 17, 2020, after a short illness. He leaves his wife of 71 years – the love of his life - Mary Lou (Myers) Farr, three daughters, Lou Ann Johnson, Earlene Gordon and Linda Vaughn, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Dick served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and Korea, and spent his career with Amoco International Oil Company. He was a loving and beloved man.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at the Wallace Funeral Home, 422 N. Lake Street in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to VFW Post #3118 of Pleasant Hill, Missouri.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Funeral Home
422 North Lake Street
Pleasant Hill, MO 64080
816-987-2127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved