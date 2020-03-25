|
Winfred "Doc" Cooper Jr. Winfred Cooper Jr. (Doc) of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Private family services and burial will be held in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born in Paraloma, Arkansas on December 11, 1925 and grew up in DeQueen, Arkansas. He left DeQueen, Arkansas at a young age of 18 to seek working opportunities in Kansas City, Missouri. He went to work at Montgomery Wards for a short period time and met the love of his life Lucy Dora Magee. After starting his career at Sheffield Steel, he married Lucy McGee and they were married for 67 years. When he started work at Sheffield Steel he was given a new nickname of Doc which stayed with him the rest of his life. Later, Sheffield Steel was named Armco Steel where he worked for 37 years and retired as a foreman in 1982. He also joined The Kansas City Masonic Lodge Temple in 1955. Doc was a loving and devoted husband, father, relative and friend. His ability to connect with all kinds of people was exceptional. His welcoming smile invited others into his life and was a trait everyone remembers about him. Doc loved being around people and cherished friendships. His ability to appreciate others and to share this appreciation set him apart from most people. He was also an ardent sports fan which included his son's softball team, the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Chiefs. His devotion of sports was also evident, as a fan, at his grandchildren and great grandchildren of various sports. Doc was a self-made carpenter which allow him to build and refurbish multiple homes. He had a strong work ethic all of his life which allowed him to enjoy his job, his daily life at home, and his retirement. Last, but certainly not least, was his daily concern, devotion, and love of his family throughout his life. Doc will be deeply missed by all that knew him, but his welcoming smile will always be with those that knew him. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020