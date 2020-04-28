Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Hodo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Geraldine "Winnie" Hodo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred Geraldine "Winnie" Hodo Obituary
Winifred "Winnie" Geraldine Hodo Winifred "Winnie" Geraldine Hodo, 93, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Heritage Village Assisted Living Facility in Gladstone, MO. Winnie was born January 30, 1927 at home in Black Jack, MO to Joseph Israel Bland and Stella Josephine (Grimes) Bland, the last of eight children. She is preceded in death by her husband, R.V. and her son, Kent. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Marlene Hodo of Kansas City. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Darrel Bland Sarcoma Club, PO Box 34625, North Kansas City, MO 64116
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -