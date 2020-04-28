|
Winifred "Winnie" Geraldine Hodo Winifred "Winnie" Geraldine Hodo, 93, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Heritage Village Assisted Living Facility in Gladstone, MO. Winnie was born January 30, 1927 at home in Black Jack, MO to Joseph Israel Bland and Stella Josephine (Grimes) Bland, the last of eight children. She is preceded in death by her husband, R.V. and her son, Kent. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Marlene Hodo of Kansas City. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Darrel Bland Sarcoma Club, PO Box 34625, North Kansas City, MO 64116
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020