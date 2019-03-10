Winthrop C. "Wink" Cantrell 1920-2019 Wink was born November 26, 1920, in Kansas City, MIssouri. He was raised on W. 53rd St., between Main and Brookside Blvd. where the children sledded breakneck down the hill, across Brookside Blvd. and into Countryside Park. At the age of 9, he learned to drive his mother's car, and often drove his younger sister, Milliann, to pre-school. He was an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Mic-O- Say Tribe. Wink's lifelong passion was flying. He purchased a brand new Luscombe when he was 19, and continued to fly well into his 90's. He may be the only person ever to have landed a plane on the ice at Lake Lotawana. Wink graduated from Southwest H.S., UMKC, Columbia University, and the UMKC School of Law. He was a flight instructor for the Army Air Corps before the US had an Air Force, and a B-25 test pilot for North American Aviation, near the downtown airport. He joked that he knew if a plane was at its maximum load capacity when there were branches stuck in the landing gear upon its return. Wink and his wife of 59 years, Beatrice Peet Cantrell, bought their only home, at Lake Lotawana, when they became engaged in 1951. A mutual love for life on the water led them to many wonderful adventures cruising the Mississippi River, Great Lakes, both sides of Florida, and the Bahamas. That love for life on the water is a legacy his children carry today. Wink and Bea continued to enjoy their lake home until each of their final days. Wink is survived by his 4 children and their spouses: Tuck (Sandy) and Jim (Linda) from his first marriage to Nancy Kester Cantrell, Pamela (Ron) and Bob (Beth) from his marriage to Bea, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even one great great. A celebration of Wink's life will be held at the Missouri Yacht Club, date yet to be determined.

