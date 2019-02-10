|
Carl Wm. Fordyce, Jr. Carl Wm Fordyce, Jr 80, of Sunrise Beach, MO, passed away February 4 , 2019. Born to Carl and Mary Fordyce in Kansas City, MO on November 22, 1938. He is survived by his wife Alona, a sister and brother, 2 daughters, 2 son in laws and 3 sons and 2 daughter in laws, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Carl was a Kansas City Missouri Police officer, where he retired in 1985. He worked several odd jobs, then he moved to the Lake of the Ozarks where he continued to work until he was 75. He enjoyed his family. He was a very kind and gentle soul who enjoyed telling jokes. There will be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019