Wm. John Campbell III Obituary
Wm. John Campbell III John, 76, of Independence, passed away September 6, 2019, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sue Campbell, his brother, Charles and a grandson, James Horton. He is survived by his wife Diana; his children, Steven Campbell (Monica), Gina Connelly and Julie Middleton (Larry); step-sons Darin Henderson and Chris Page; his sister Kelley Mattox (David), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. It was John's wish that there be no services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019
