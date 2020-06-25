Wolfgang John Stueve John Stueve, 73, lost his long, courageous battle with cancer on June 21, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1947 in Hanover, Germany to Oskar and Hildegard Stueve. After immigrating with his family to the United States in 1964, he attended and graduated from William Chrisman High School. It was there that he learned to speak English and assimilated into life in America. He entered the army in 1966 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam, which afforded him American citizenship. After leaving the army, John attended and graduated from UMKC. During college, he met his wife, Jo Werner, while working his summer job. They were happily married in August of 1971. John embarked upon a long, successful career in real estate. His greatest love and accomplishment, however, was his family. He was deeply proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren. His happiest days were at Table Rock Lake, where he spent time boating and enjoying time with his family. Despite his health challenges over the last two years, he was ever-present for his friends and family, always with a smile on his face and a witty joke, never complaining. The family thanks all those who provided wonderful loving care to John during his 22-year fight. John was preceded in death by his parents Oskar and Hildegard Stueve. Survivors include the 49-year love of his life, his wife Jo; children: Jake Stueve, MD (Marianne Swaney-Stueve, PhD) and Kate Stueve, MD. His beloved grandchildren: Lincoln, Taft, and Hayes Stueve. Brother Eric Stueve (Alice) and sister Birgit Andes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Rd, KCMO 64108, or at childrensmercy.org. A private family ceremony will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, on Friday at 2pm. The service will be live-streamed on www.cor.org./memorialsonline. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 25, 2020.