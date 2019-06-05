|
Wright W. Crummett Wright W. Crummett, 89, of Overland Park, Kansas died June 1, 2019. Wright was a graduate of Abilene, Kansas High School, The University of Kansas, and Washburn University School of Law. He served in the Korean War in the Naval Amphibious Force. In his early legal career, he practiced law in Topeka, Kansas, in the firm of Smith, Rees and Crummett. Later, he was general counsel of the League of Kansas Municipalities, and then, the first full-time city attorney of Overland Park, Kansas. He retired in 1991, as a senior attorney with Bayer Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by son, Vance Ames Crummett, and step-son, William J. Heck, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; son, Blake; Grandson, Jason Heck and Granddaughter, Grace Crummett. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm 2:00 pm followed by Entombment at 3:00 pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019