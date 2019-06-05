Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wright Crummett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wright W. Crummett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wright W. Crummett Obituary
Wright W. Crummett Wright W. Crummett, 89, of Overland Park, Kansas died June 1, 2019. Wright was a graduate of Abilene, Kansas High School, The University of Kansas, and Washburn University School of Law. He served in the Korean War in the Naval Amphibious Force. In his early legal career, he practiced law in Topeka, Kansas, in the firm of Smith, Rees and Crummett. Later, he was general counsel of the League of Kansas Municipalities, and then, the first full-time city attorney of Overland Park, Kansas. He retired in 1991, as a senior attorney with Bayer Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by son, Vance Ames Crummett, and step-son, William J. Heck, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; son, Blake; Grandson, Jason Heck and Granddaughter, Grace Crummett. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm 2:00 pm followed by Entombment at 3:00 pm at Johnson County Funeral Chapel Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.