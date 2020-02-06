|
Wyatt Daniel Swarts Wyatt Daniel Swarts, 15 of Independence, MO passed away at his home on January 18, 2020. Wyatt was born to Daniel and Yesenia Swarts on April 07, 2004. Wyatt was an avid online gamer but also had a love of hiking, particularly in the Rocky Mountains. He summited Lily Mountain in Colorado at the age of 14. Wyatt was preceded in death by two grandfathers; Javier Cardenas and Robert Swarts. Wyatt is survived by his parents Daniel and Yesenia and his sister Alena, all of Independence, MO. Wyatt leaves behind 2 grandmothers, a step grandfather and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 600 N. Liberty St. Independence, MO. 64050 on Saturday February 8th. Visitation at 10:00 with Rosary and Mass to follow at 11:00.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020