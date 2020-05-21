Wyman Fair Wyman Fair, 86, passed away May 16, 2020 in Lawrence, KS. Wyman was born February 25, 1934 to Wade and Susie Fair in Willow Springs, MO. He grew up in Kansas City, MO. He attended Central and East high schools, and Missouri Valley College, playing on their basketball teams. After a stint in the US Army, Wyman returned to school and graduated from UMKC. He earned a Master's degree from the University of Missouri and went on to earn his PHD in mathematics at the University of Kansas. He taught at the University level for the rest of his career. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rheta and his brother, Jerry Fair (Blythe) of Corona Del Mar, CA and many loving nieces and nephews. Wyman Fair was an extraordinary man who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. No services are planned. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2020.