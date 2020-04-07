Home

Xavier Moreno Xavier, age 83, passed away at home on March 31, 2020 from stage 4 colon cancer. He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Karen; 2 daughters, Noelle Stepp (Shawn) and Kristina Nelson; 5 grandchildren, Kristen, Marissa, Chase, Melaina, and Annalise, of whom he was very proud. After graduating from William Jewell College and serving with the Marines, he embarked on a career as a stockbroker. He retired from A.G. Edwards after many years of building lasting relationships with his clients. Xavier was a private man of great faith. Though he was not often demonstrative with his emotions, he was always well aware of the needs of those around him. He was grateful for God's blessings and wanted to share those blessings with others. Services will be private. In honor of Xavier, donations may be sent to the H.O.P.E Fund at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 NW 88th St. KCMO 64154.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020
