Yetta (Kessler) Pheffer Yetta Pheffer, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00am at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Jewish Family Services. Yetta was born February 22, 1925, the daughter of Charles (Koza) and Sarah (Yukon) Kessler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manual Pheffer; son, Steven Pheffer; grandson, Warren Christ; brother, Stanley Kessler; sisters, Eunice Studna, Lottie Zolotor, Ida Pierce, Gladys Brundage, Jeanne Chelist and Betty Mittelman. Yetta is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Charlene and John Sacco and Sandra Selley; grandchildren: Tierney (Thomas) Clement, Erika (Brent) Stowell, Alexa Pheffer, Rebecca (Kenneth) Stieh and Mark Quick; great-grandchildren: Mollie, Beckett, Mariah, Brady, Grayson, Nathan, Marley, Ethan, Gabriella and Ziya; many nieces and nephews also survive. Condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019