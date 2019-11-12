Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Yetta Pheffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yetta (Kessler) Pheffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yetta (Kessler) Pheffer Obituary
Yetta (Kessler) Pheffer Yetta Pheffer, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00am at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Jewish Family Services. Yetta was born February 22, 1925, the daughter of Charles (Koza) and Sarah (Yukon) Kessler. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manual Pheffer; son, Steven Pheffer; grandson, Warren Christ; brother, Stanley Kessler; sisters, Eunice Studna, Lottie Zolotor, Ida Pierce, Gladys Brundage, Jeanne Chelist and Betty Mittelman. Yetta is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Charlene and John Sacco and Sandra Selley; grandchildren: Tierney (Thomas) Clement, Erika (Brent) Stowell, Alexa Pheffer, Rebecca (Kenneth) Stieh and Mark Quick; great-grandchildren: Mollie, Beckett, Mariah, Brady, Grayson, Nathan, Marley, Ethan, Gabriella and Ziya; many nieces and nephews also survive. Condolences may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -