Yvonne G. Hook Yvonne Hook, 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. On August 28, 1928, Yvonne was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Ray and Brooks True. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1946 as valedictorian. On May 1, 1948 she married Wilbur Hook which began their joyful and caring marriage of 70 years. After working as an accountant for Panhandle Eastern in downtown Kansas City, Yvonne became a mother and homemaker in Shawnee, Kansas. Yvonne devoted her time in support of her husband's role as mayor of Shawnee, Kansas, and his career in banking, which was primarily spent with the Valley View Bancshares group that included Industrial State Bank and Security Bank of Kansas City. Yvonne lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as caring for her children, spending time at Lake of the Ozarks with friends and family, and solving the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. She was especially close to her sister, Pat Flahive, and her cousin, Ronald True. In her later years, she found great happiness spending time with her grandchildren, and was an enthusiastic supporter of them in their various sports and interests. Her grandchildren have great memories of their many sleepovers. She always had the party favors ready as they played board games for hours. Yvonne and Wilbur were members of Milburn Country Club, Lake Quivira Country Club and were long-time members of The Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Hook, her parents Ray and Brooks True, and her sister, Pat Flahive. She is survived by her son Steve Hook, her daughter Jan McConnell (Ladd), her granddaughters Kelsey Hook, Alli Houghan (Stephen), Nikki Coykendall (Sean), Andrea McConnell, Lindsay DeAndrade (James), Kelly McConnell, Molly McConnell, and her great-granddaughters Avery Coykendall and Caroline Houghan, and great-grandson Elliott DeAndrade. Yvonne will be laid to rest at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas on August 15 2020, in a small ceremony. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
(Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)