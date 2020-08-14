1/1
Yvonne G. Hook
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne G. Hook Yvonne Hook, 91, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. On August 28, 1928, Yvonne was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Ray and Brooks True. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1946 as valedictorian. On May 1, 1948 she married Wilbur Hook which began their joyful and caring marriage of 70 years. After working as an accountant for Panhandle Eastern in downtown Kansas City, Yvonne became a mother and homemaker in Shawnee, Kansas. Yvonne devoted her time in support of her husband's role as mayor of Shawnee, Kansas, and his career in banking, which was primarily spent with the Valley View Bancshares group that included Industrial State Bank and Security Bank of Kansas City. Yvonne lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as caring for her children, spending time at Lake of the Ozarks with friends and family, and solving the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. She was especially close to her sister, Pat Flahive, and her cousin, Ronald True. In her later years, she found great happiness spending time with her grandchildren, and was an enthusiastic supporter of them in their various sports and interests. Her grandchildren have great memories of their many sleepovers. She always had the party favors ready as they played board games for hours. Yvonne and Wilbur were members of Milburn Country Club, Lake Quivira Country Club and were long-time members of The Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Hook, her parents Ray and Brooks True, and her sister, Pat Flahive. She is survived by her son Steve Hook, her daughter Jan McConnell (Ladd), her granddaughters Kelsey Hook, Alli Houghan (Stephen), Nikki Coykendall (Sean), Andrea McConnell, Lindsay DeAndrade (James), Kelly McConnell, Molly McConnell, and her great-granddaughters Avery Coykendall and Caroline Houghan, and great-grandson Elliott DeAndrade. Yvonne will be laid to rest at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas on August 15 2020, in a small ceremony. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved