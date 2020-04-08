|
|
Yvonne Marie (Robinett) Brooks Yvonne Marie (Robinett) Brooks, 50, Leawood, KS passed away on April 3, 2020 at her home. Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Because of her love for dogs, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66104. Yvonne was born on September 23, 1969 in Kansas City, MO. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother and a friend to many. She always gave from her heart and took care of all. Yvonne never said "no" and she always had an upbeat attitude, with a smile on her face. Her gentle spirit and caring nature were infinite. Even through great personal loss, she persevered and continued to be a caregiver to everyone around her. She grew up in Shawnee Church of the Nazarene and lived her life in a Christian manner. Yvonne was a warm spirit and kind soul, which carried through her work as a cosmetologist, childcare provider and personal caregiver. Yvonne was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon; father, Dewane; numerous aunts; uncles; and grandparents; as well as her adored dogs. She is survived by her husband, Dan Jr.; her son, Drew and his significant other, Bethany; her sisters, Julie Young (Louis) and Dawn Forrester (Noel); her many nieces; nephews; her aunt, Susan Klick; her step-father, Bill Sanders; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan Sr. and Donna Brooks; her sister-in-law, Deirdre Daniels (Joe); very close family friend, Bev Krohn; and her devoted dog, Turk "Turkey Boy". Online condolence for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 8, 2020