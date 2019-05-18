|
Yvonne Ohmes Yvonne Marie "Bonnie" (Womack) Ohmes, 83, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. Bonnie was a retired Registered Nurse volunteering her talents with her husband, who was in the US Army, while traveling extensively in many different countries. Bonnie was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, Missouri. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Leo Ohmes; and a grandson, Arthur J. Ohmes. Survivors include her three sons, Robert G. Ohmes, Jeffrey M. Ohmes (Brenda), and Lawrence M. Ohmes (Helen); grandchildren, Michael Ohmes, Sister Helen Marie of the Cross, S.H.M., and Paul Philip Ohmes. Visitation will be 9-10 AM, Rosary prayed at 9:45 AM, Monday, May 20th at her church, St. James Catholic Church, where the Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at 4:00 PM Monday in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Humboldt, Kansas. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 18, 2019