Zachary Morrisey Zachary Morrisey died December 20, 2019 unexpectedly at the age of 24. Zachary is survived by his Father Walter Morrisey and a sister, Amanda Summers. He was proceeded in death by his mother Lori Higbee. He leaves behind many Aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He also left behind his beloved dog "Milo". We are going to miss Zachary each and everyday. God took him to soon. A memorial service will be held January 3, 2020 from 12-3pm at VIVID EVENT K.C. 824 Main Street, Grandview, MO 64030. Donations may be made to Walter Morrisey.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019