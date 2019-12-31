Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Morrisey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Morrisey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zachary Morrisey Obituary
Zachary Morrisey Zachary Morrisey died December 20, 2019 unexpectedly at the age of 24. Zachary is survived by his Father Walter Morrisey and a sister, Amanda Summers. He was proceeded in death by his mother Lori Higbee. He leaves behind many Aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. He also left behind his beloved dog "Milo". We are going to miss Zachary each and everyday. God took him to soon. A memorial service will be held January 3, 2020 from 12-3pm at VIVID EVENT K.C. 824 Main Street, Grandview, MO 64030. Donations may be made to Walter Morrisey.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zachary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -