Zada Brown

November 9, 2020

El Dorado Springs, Missouri - Zada Marie Brown, formerly of Kansas City, MO was born December 29, 1927 in Osceola, Missouri to Wesley and Neva (Burrow) Wheeler. She went on to her heavenly home November 9, 2020 at the Community Springs Care Center in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Services were Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 AM at the Sheldon-Goodrich Chapel in Osceola, MO. Visitation was from 9 to 10 AM. Burial was in the Osceola Cemetery.





