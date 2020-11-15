1/
Zada Brown
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zada Brown
November 9, 2020
El Dorado Springs, Missouri - Zada Marie Brown, formerly of Kansas City, MO was born December 29, 1927 in Osceola, Missouri to Wesley and Neva (Burrow) Wheeler. She went on to her heavenly home November 9, 2020 at the Community Springs Care Center in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. Services were Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 AM at the Sheldon-Goodrich Chapel in Osceola, MO. Visitation was from 9 to 10 AM. Burial was in the Osceola Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
3Rd & Market
Osceola, MO 64776
(417) 646-8135
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved