Zahn B. Lukens Zahn B. Lukens, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and community volunteer, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living Community, Overland Park, Kansas on September 9, 2019. Zahn was born on April 21, 1931 in Baltimore, Maryland, to her parents Olive and Joseph W. Belcher II. She and her brother, Joseph III, 'Jerry'were raised in Baltimore, where she attended high school and business college. Upon completion of her schooling, Zahn met and married David Senft, who shortly after their marriage contracted cancer and passed away at the age of 26. Zahn began working at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore as a registrar for visiting dignitaries,which is where she met her future husband, Dr. David Lukens, who was completing his training as Chief of Staff of the hospital's cardiology department. Wishing to raise their family in a small town, the newly married couple moved to Hutchinson in 1956, where daughter, Laura Greever Lukens, was born in 1959, and son, David Lukens II, was born in 1960. Zahn was extremely active in her adopted hometown of Hutchinson, volunteering at both Grace and St. Elizabeth hospitals and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Zahn led a Girl Scout troop, and taught Sunday School at First Presbyterian Church, where she and her husband were deacons of the church. Zahn was president of the Reno County Medical Auxiliary and the Prairie Dunes Golf Association. She also volunteered extensively for the Hutchinson Cosmosphere.After Laura and Dave left for college, Zahn enjoyed a career as a wardrobe consultant for Terry Bloskey's women's clothing establishment in Hutchinson. Zahn was always very involved with her children's activities, which included horse shows for Laura and tennis tournaments for David. Throughout her life, Zahn enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, tennis, needlepointing, and reading, all while spending time with her special group of friends in Hutchinson and Palm Desert, California. Zahn is survived by: daughter, Laura of Kansas City, Missouri; son, David and wife Jannell of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren, Thomas Lukens of New York, New York, David III of Nashville, Tennessee, Alex Carver of Kansas City, Missouri, and Madison Carver of Prairie Village, Kansas. Private family inurnment will be held in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium on October 3, 2019. A reception will follow starting at 12:30 p.m. at Prairie Dunes Country Club, Hutchinson, Kansas, for all who knew Zahn. Please wear colorful casual attire in remembrance of Zahn's vibrant sense of style. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucky Dog Program through the Hutchinson Animal Shelter (where she met her beloved dog, Libby) or the Hutchinson Cosmosphere, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019